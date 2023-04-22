Sara Ali Khan's neon co-ord outfit steal the show

Sara Ali Khan has the ability to dress up in ethnic as well as Western casual outfits with ease. Recently, Sara delighted her fans by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram in a stunning neon co-ord set. The outfit was from the House of Eda fashion label and styled by renowned celebrity fashion stylist, Ami Patel.

The co-ord outfit featured a neon-coloured crocheted and cropped t-shirt with a matching mini skirt that helped pull the look together. She also wore gold jewellery with cloth heels to match her outfit.

Renowned makeup artist, Tanvi Chemburkar, adorned the actor with kohl, pink lipstick and eyeshadow with a bit of mascara which made the actor's face more striking. The make-up did its job to accent her outfit as well. Well-known hair stylist, Sanky Evrus put up Sara’s hair into a half up half down hairstyle, which complimented her fit beautifully.

Sara Ali Khan's most recent post showcases her ability to dress well even in ethics. Sara has on a glittery outfit and is seen wishing the viewers for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Sara's fashion choices have made her a fashionista in the industry and her recent neon co-ord set is no exception. Her fans take a lot of inspiration from the actor and styling this outfit with keeping in mind the trendy yet challenging colour, is a great tip from Sara Ali Khan.