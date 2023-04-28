Ranveer Singh's white pantsuit, paired with jewels from Tiffany & Co, stands synonymous with suave

Known for his jazzy and sometimes outlandish style, Ranveer Singh has successfully redefined accessorizing for modern-day men. The actor was seen in a pristine white pantsuit with a stubble beard and trendy sunglasses. What made him look worth a million bucks were the jewels from Tiffany & Co featuring a sterling silver neckpiece, two drop brooches and diamond studs.

The Indian actor picked this outfit and the jewels for the opening of The Landmark, a new Tiffany & Co experience in New York. He was spotted by the paps earlier this week outside Soho House and now, his dapper clicks from the luxury brand’s official event have taken over the internet.

For the launch, Ranveer picked a custom pantsuit from Gaurav Gupta couture. He rounded his look with a sleek back hairdo and fine leather shoes from Copper Mallet.

Take a look at the clicks here:

Other than Ranveer, Tiffany & Co house ambassador Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman fame was also spotted at the event. She attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and posed with the brand's team.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Cirkus by Rohit Shetty. The film starred Ranveer in a dual role with Pooja Hedge and Jacqueline Fernandez. The comedy-drama marked the fifth instalment in the Golmaal franchise by Rohit and was a remake of the Hindi film Angoor. Despite the hype, the film tanked at the box office and was reviewed poorly by critics.

Next up, he has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. This is the second film together and marks the comeback of Karan Johar as a director.