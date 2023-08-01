Manish Malhotra hosts glamorous get-together at his residence; poses with Rekha, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor 

Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a delightful get-together at his residence in Mumbai on Monday evening, which saw the presence of esteemed veteran actress Rekha, along with Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, and her sister Khushi Kapoor, among other guests.

Also read: 8 times Manish Malhotra channeled the desi ‘Barbie’ girls on celebs

Manish took to Instagram to share heartwarming pictures from the gathering. In one photo, Rekha embraced Janhvi from behind as they stood next to Manish. Parineeti and Khushi were also captured posing along with their friend Muskaan. Another picture featured Rekha beaming with joy as Manish gently rested his hand on her shoulder.

Captioning the post, Manish wrote, “Evenings like these at home after a long day at work are relaxing and fun and even more special with #Rekhaji @parineetichopra @janhvikapoor @khushi05k Muskaan… friends forever..”

Fans flooded the comments section with adoration for the fashion designer's camaraderie with Janhvi and Khushi, commending him as a true friend of their late mother, Sridevi. Fans also praised Rekha's charming presence, with a user calling her the ‘new teen girl in town.’

Parineeti also shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram Stories, featuring herself, Rekha, and Manish. In the picture, Rekha lovingly embraced Parineeti, and Manish posed beside them. Parineeti captioned the image “Legends only.”

For the delightful gathering, Parineeti donned a chic black top paired with matching pants, exuding effortless elegance. Rekha looked stunning in a black top beneath a long jacket and matching pants. Her ensemble was complemented by a black and white cap, dark sunglasses, sneakers, and a stylish bag. She joyfully posed for the paparazzi outside Manish's residence.

Also read: Suhana Khan shares throwback clip of ‘The Archies’ cast from Sao Paulo TUDUM event

Janhvi chose a charming white dress paired with brown shoes, while Khushi Kapoor looked chic in a black top and denim for the occasion. As the get-together concluded, the guests bid farewell, and Rekha left Manish's home with a bright smile, leaving behind memories of an enchanting evening filled with camaraderie and joy.