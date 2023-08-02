Zendaya and Sydney Sweeny pay tribute to late Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud 

The world of entertainment was left in shock and grief as news broke of the untimely passing of actor Angus Cloud, best known for his role as Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in the HBO series Euphoria. The 25-year-old actor was found dead at his family home in Oakland, California, only a few days after the tragic loss of his father.

His Euphoria co-stars and friends, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, took to social media to pay emotional tributes to the late actor, expressing their love for the artiste and their sorrow over the heartbreaking loss.

Zendaya, who shared a close bond with Angus, poured her heart out in a heartfelt Instagram post alongside a picture of him. She referred to him as a 'brother' recalling his warm, kind eyes and infectious laugh.

She wrote, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…they could light up any room they entered but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

In her message, Zendaya asked for kindness and patience during this difficult time, extending her condolences to Angus' mother and family, stating that the grieving process is personal and different for everyone.

Sydney also took to Instagram to share her memories of Angus. She posted several pictures of them together, including a video of him dancing. In her heartfelt note, Sydney described Angus as an open soul with the kindest heart. She wrote, “Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing I've ever had to post, and I am struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Angus's career was on a promising trajectory after his breakout role in Euphoria. His talent and charm endeared him to his colleagues and fans alike, making the loss even more difficult.