Rani Mukerji to grace Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with an exclusive masterclass

Rani Mukerji is set to grace the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) with a captivating masterclass, where she will offer insights and reflections on her illustrious journey in the world of cinema. The engaging discussion will delve into some of her most iconic roles in movies like Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Hum Tum, Black, Hichki, and Mardaani.

Scheduled for August 10, the prestigious Immigration Museum in Melbourne will play host to this special event. The selection of this venue holds significance as it pays tribute to Mukerji's recent film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which portrays the struggle of an Indian immigrant mother against the Norwegian foster care system and legal procedures after losing custody of her children.

Expressing her delight at being a part of the festival, Rani was quoted as saying, “I'm deeply honoured to have been invited to the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The people of Australia have showered me with incredible love throughout my career, and I'm eagerly looking forward to sharing my cinematic journey through this masterclass.”

Calling it a ‘beautiful experience’ to connect with fans and film enthusiasts, the actress, who has also earned the Best Actress nomination for the IFFM Awards 2023, which are scheduled for August 11, added, “During the masterclass, I intend to delve into the intricacies of some of the most unforgettable characters from my filmography, peeling off layers of emotions and nostalgia associated with those roles and scenes.”

She concluded by saying, “I feel humbled that the film festival recognizes the lasting impact of these roles and films on the history of Indian cinema and believes they are worth discussing with the audiences, fans, and media in Australia.”