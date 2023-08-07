Actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana passes away aged 41

Spandana, the wife of popular Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra, took her last breath in Bangkok last night, owing to a heart attack. She was 41 years of age. According to media reports, Spandana was away on a vacation in the capital city of Thailand and was supposed to return on Monday.

For the uninitiated, she was the daughter of retired police officer BK Shivaram and married Vijay in 2007. They also have a son together.

As for Vijay, he has been working in the Kannada film industry as an actor and singer for quite a few years. His notable works include his performance in the film Shivayogi Sri Puttayyajja, for which he received the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor. The actor is also a known face on television, prominently as a judge in the reality show Dance Karnataka Dance. He also participated in the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada, emerging as the winner.

