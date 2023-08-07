‘Angadith Theru’ actress Sindhu passes away aged 44

Tamil actress Sindhu, renowned for her supporting role in Vasantha Balan's film Angadith Theru in 2010, faced a challenging battle with breast cancer after being diagnosed in 2020. Tragically, on Monday, the 44-year-old actress passed away, leaving her family and fans grieving. The actress had a challenging life, starting her career as a child actress and facing poverty and hardships during her early years.

At just 14 years old, Sindhu was married off and became a mother the same year. She candidly shared her struggles and painful experiences in various interviews. Despite the adversities, she returned to her father's home and fought to secure a better life for her child. However, as her health deteriorated due to breast cancer.

Financial constraints made it difficult for Sindhu to afford hospital treatment, leading her to receive care at home. As her condition worsened, she eventually sought treatment at a private hospital in Kilipakkam, Chennai.

In a touching display of support, fellow actors such as Karthi, Isari Ganesh, JSK Satish Kumar, and others came forward to help her financially during her battle with cancer. Sindhu's untimely demise has left the entertainment industry mourning the loss of a talented and resilient actress.