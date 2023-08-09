Design influencer and Michael Kors' mother Joan Kors passes away

American designer and owner of eponymous luxury fashion brand Michael Kors' mother, Joan Kors, passed away aged 84 in Los Angeles, California. She succumbed to heart failure and Michael shared the unfortunate news of her passing away via a social media post.

It read, “I am at a total loss over the sudden passing of my beloved mom, Joan Kors. She was my undying supporter, full of strength, smarts and style. My mom was a true one-of-a-kind. With a heavy heart, MK.”

Joan is survived by her son Michael, son-in-law Lance Le Pere and her brother James Hamburger. As per media reports, her funeral and burial will be held privately.

While Joan is known as the mother and muse of Michael Kors within the fashion circuit, she had an illustrious career of her own as well. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Joan started modelling at the age of 18 and was spotted in print ads and runway shows. During her time in modelling, she became a house model at the House of Revlon in New York City.

After welcoming Michael, Joan picked up the role of a stay-at-home mother and sometime in 1977, she decided to take up a new challenge in the textile industry with her father Austin Hamburger. Her firm, At Home with Joan Kors, designed and manufactured a variety of pillows, placemats and napkins which were distributed across the US.

