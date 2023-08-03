NYKAALAND  to bring India's premier beauty and lifestyle extravaganza in Mumbai

Beauty and lifestyle brand, Nykaa, has teamed up with a leading entertainment destination to present Nykaaland - a groundbreaking beauty and lifestyle festival. This extraordinary event promises an unforgettable weekend, featuring exciting experiences with renowned brands and influential figures from the beauty and fashion world. The festival will take place on 4th-5th November 2023 at the Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai.

Nykaaland aims to revolutionise how we perceive and experience beauty and fashion. The meticulously planned two-day festival will push the boundaries of imagination, offering a unique and unconventional experience on an unprecedented scale.

Imagine the enchantment of Alice in Wonderland with a touch of 'Beautycore' - an alluring blend of beauty's sparkle and fashion's glamour, infused with boundless inspiration and creativity to delight your senses.

From Nykaa

The festival will feature a splendid curation of global favourites, homegrown legends, and hidden gems showcasing Nykaa's offerings in beauty and Nykaa Fashion's most exciting collections.

From Nykaa

Expect the world's best makeup artists, dermatologists, entrepreneurs, tastemakers, and opinion leaders coming together to discuss everything about beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. Additionally, the festival will include a diverse array of music and entertainment curations, making it a must-attend event for everyone looking to explore cult brands, discover viral trends, or be part of India's first-of-its-kind beauty and lifestyle extravaganza!

Poster

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO of Nykaa Beauty shares, "Through our decade-long journey in India's beauty and lifestyle industry, Nykaa has been at the forefront of transforming the landscape, introducing consumers to innovative beauty concepts and renowned global brands. Nykaaland embodies our vision to explore the highest realms of experiential lifestyle retail- bringing together consumers, creators and communities to celebrate extraordinary brands and experiences."

From August 4-5. At Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai.