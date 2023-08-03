Coach collaborates with Kirsten Dunst’s Observed By Us for a playful ready-to-wear collection

It was in late 2022 September when New York-based luxury leather goods brand, Coach, discreetly announced its repositioning plan. From an “accessible luxury” brand trusting its highest-selling design model and offering high-quality products at lower prices as per market standards, Coach moved to “expressive luxury” to resonate with the young and tech-savvy buyer.

With this shift, the brand walks now the line between exclusivity and self-expression and its latest offering, in collaboration with Observed By Us is right up the alley.

Observed By Us, for the unversed, is a fashion label co-founded by actor Kirsten Dunst and Los Angeles-based illustrator Jessica Herschko. The designer duo and their brand in particular are known for playful and quirky hand-drawn accents and now, with this capsule collection, they bring similar aesthetics to the Coach family.

Living Room Motif Signature Jacquard Swinger

The latest collaboration features a line-up of bags, footwear, accessories and wardrobe staples like hoodies, t-shirts, floral dresses and denim — all printed and embellished with original, hand-drawn illustrations by co-founder Jessica Herschko.

The illustrations thrive on the feeling of nostalgia and 70s American design language with bright and playful flowers, psychedelic hearts, mushrooms, birds, stars and butterflies.

Zip Card Case

Further on the design journey, the designer duo reveals that Jessica’s grandparents, who were holocaust survivors, taught her to appreciate even the smallest of things, things that evoke a sense of simplicity, happiness and freedom. Her illustrations for Coach draw inspiration from this feeling.

The colour palette features Coach's staples like tan browns and off-whites in the backdrop of lively embroidery in cyan, taffy pink and leaf green.

INR 7,000 onwards. Available in select stores.

