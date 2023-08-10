Alia Bhatt puts her ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ saris on sale as part of a recycling effort

Apart from making waves online for her acting prowess in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt made the news for her super chic drapes at the promotional event. Her ombre saree, in particular, left the fashion folks impressed for its fit and flow and now, it looks like you can get your hands on this seven yards of grace.

Alia took to her Instagram handle and announced that all the saris she wore during promotions will be available for purchase. According to her post, the drapes were preserved by Manish Malhotra and herself as part of their recycling efforts.

Also read: Alia Bhatt opens up about working with Gal Gadot, teaches 'Heart of Stone' co-star Telugu

Her post read, “MiSu, my wardrobe-sharing initiative, focused on recycling and keeping clothes from landfills is launching its 13th edition which is really special to me. There's been so much love for my sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that Manish and I have been working closely together to ensure that all the sarees that I have worn while promoting the film, reach you, my dear Ranis.”

“100% of the proceeds from the sale of these sarees will go towards preventive and promotive healthcare of vulnerable women and children through SNEHA. The collection will be available on manishmalhotra.in so go pick your favourite one. Or two. Or three! All for a good cause," Alia added.

Also Read: Ranveer and Alia's stunning wedding photoshoot for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani unveiled

Speaking of the film, the romantic drama was directed by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios banner. It stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role with Alia and Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan play pivotal parts.