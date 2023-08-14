Jawaan's Chaleya marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback as King of Romance

After his extravagant comeback in Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to impress his fans with another larger-than-life action drama titled Jawaan with a stunning cast ensemble including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. In the film, directed by Atlee, SRK is set to romance Nayanthara and the latest single, Chaleya, gives a glimpse of their chemistry.

The song features Shah Rukh being the ultimate King of Romance and Nayanthara looking more gorgeous than ever. You can spot her in elegant floral gowns with her hair styled in natural waves. Shah Rukh announced that the song is streaming on all major music platforms with a tweet that read, "Ishq ho behisaab sa, beparwah, behadh sa! Kuch aisa hai Jawan ka pyaar!"

Ishq ho behisaab sa, beparwah, behadh sa! Kuch aisa hai Jawan ka pyaar! #Chaleya Song Out Now! https://t.co/onXoJ8BXC1#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/geDVABNDx4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 14, 2023

Prior to the song's release, Shah Rukh had heaped praises on Anirudh Ravichander who also composed the music for Rajinikanth's box-office hit Jailer. Alongside the Indian music composer, he also appreciated the singer and the lyricist. He tweeted, "Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love u. Adithya your voice is so soothing. Priya u have a serene voice & Chandrabose the lyrics sound like a flowing river."

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan launches Hindi trailer of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming action thriller 'King of Kotha'

Speaking of Jawaan, the film is set to release in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. It was initially scheduled to release on June 2 but was postponed due to unfinished post-production work. The principal photography commenced back in 2021.

Jawaan marks SRK's first collaboration with Nayanthara as well as Vijay Sethupathi. The cast also features Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone.

Also Read: It's official! Ranveer Singh to take the 'Don' legacy forward, Farhan Akhtar shares teaser