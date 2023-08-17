Priyanka Chopra steps away from her NYC restaurant, Sona, after two years

After a two-year journey since the inauguration of her New York restaurant, Sona, Priyanka Chopra has decided to step away from her involvement in the establishment. The same was confirmed by a spokesperson for the actress. Priyanka chopra restaurant, renowned for its diverse array of Indian flavours, will now be handled by its co-founder, Chef Maneesh K Goyal.

Attributing Sona's creative vision to Priyanka, Maneesh was quoted as saying, “We're grateful for her partnership and support. While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead.”

Talking about Priyanka’s exit, the spokesperson stated, “Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await.”

As the news surfaced on an Instagram fan page, many fans enquired about the decision in the comments section. One follower expressed disappointment, saying, “Aww man I am so bummed!! I wanted to celebrate my 40th birthday there. I hope she’s okay. This was a dream of hers.” Another mentioned, “Oh no Nick named that restaurant.”

Speculation also brewed among fans, with a user commenting, “Beautiful restaurant and she and Nick inspired it so much, but they must have new business adventures planned. Would love to see them create one in LA.” Another follower said, “So it means she is planning something huge.”

Beyond her culinary venture, Priyanka Chopra's diverse business portfolio includes Sona Home, a luxury homeware brand, Anomaly, her haircare brand, and Purple Pebble Pictures, her film production company.

Priyanka recently returned to the US after filming her upcoming Hollywood movie Heads of State in London. She attended her husband Nick Jonas's tour kick-off at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, displaying her unwavering support. She is also preparing for the second season of her show Citadel and has also been linked to Farhan Akhtar's project Jee Le Zaraa, although official confirmation is still pending.