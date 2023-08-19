Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal host an intimate birthday dinner for trainer Kris Gethin

Recently, Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal organised a special birthday dinner for fitness expert Kris Gethin, who turned 49. Kris, who is currently recovering from a viral infection, shared the delightful moments on his Instagram, giving a glimpse of his birthday celebrations in Mumbai.

The snaps showed Kris spending his day engaging in workouts and receiving a pleasant surprise. For dinner, Katrina and Vicky warmly invited Kris to their Mumbai residence. One of the images posted by Kris showed the trio gathered around a table, with a chocolate cake adorned with lit candles and a ‘Happy Birthday’ cake topper.

In the photos, Katrina was seen dressed in a simple black attire, sporting a no-makeup look, while Vicky opted for a white shirt paired with black pants. A close friend of the couple, Akshay Arora, was also present at the celebrations.

Kris shared his gratitude in his post, detailing his birthday activities. Despite being far from his home, Kris expressed how he felt surrounded by warmth and care, receiving countless birthday wishes from friends, family, followers, and even hotel staff.

He captioned the post, “1. I started my morning with a lovely FaceTime with my @visualchemistry followed by a light chest workout…3. I was surprised by the hotel staff with my room being birthday decorated, a happy birthday sing a long by the staff, a cake delivered …7. I completed some filming projects. 8. I was invited to a beautiful, thoughtful, and healthy birthday dinner at @vickykaushal09 and @katrinakaif home prepared by Akshay… I appreciate every single one of you - I’m smothered in gratitude, and I feel extremely lucky - thank you.”

Previously, Vicky had extended his birthday wishes to Kris through Instagram Stories, which Kris re-posted with excitement. The camaraderie between the two was evident, with Kris playfully mentioning their plan to use the same picture for their future birthdays.

On the work front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of the family entertainer The Great Indian Family, which is set to hit theatres on September 22. Meanwhile, Katrina's fans can anticipate her appearance in the action thriller Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She is also set to feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi, and in Farhan Akhtar's forthcoming film Jee Le Zara, alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.