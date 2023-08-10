Working with Vicky Kaushal taught me what it means to be an unstoppable force of nature: Rohan Verma

Actor Rohan Verma, who is best known for his work in Bhaukaal 2, State of Seige: Akshardham, Main Hero Boll Raha Hu among others, is currently basking in the appreciation for his role in web series, Kaalkoot, which released on JioCinema. Written by Arunabh Kumar and Sumit Saxena, and directed by Sumit Saxena, it stars Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma among others.

Rohan has an impressive lineup of projects for release. He will next be seen in the Hindi adaptation of cult Malayalam film, Angamaly Diaries; alongside Vicky Kaushal in Meghna Gulzar’s film, Sam Bahadur; Ishq Jhamela with Arjun Rampal; Murder in Mahim with Vijay Raaz and Ashutosh Rana, and more.

The actor speaks to Indulge about his latest release, working with A-listers in Bollywood and more.

Tell us about your role in Kalkoot?

My character in Kalkoot, Maanav Gupta, is a complexly layered part. It’s not just developed through my performance but also because of how other characters talk about him throughout the series. It would be more interesting for people to watch it and decipher all its shades for themselves.

Rohan Verma

How challenging was it? How did you land the role?

The challenging part was the psychological preparation for it. The role demands you to personalise some very uncomfortable aspects of our humanity. To make it seem raw and honest, I needed to search for the seeds of those aspects within myself, craft them to serve my part, and stay with the uncomfortable for as long as it was needed.

I landed the part through an audition. From the audition process itself I could see that this role would demand deeper exploration, and I am grateful that Sumit sir trusted me to go on that journey with him.

How is your experience working in the industry so far?

The beauty of working in an industry that serves through telling stories and sharing human emotions is deeply healing for me.

It’s been everything to me literally. It has not just been my film school but my life school too. It has taught me resilience, patience, perseverance. It teaches me how to live my life in alignment with my purpose every day. It comes together with all its chaos and discomfort, and there is beauty in that too I feel.

What is your role in the Hindi adaptation of Angamali Diaries?

It’s an ensemble cast, and I am playing one of the main ensemble. The story is told through the protagonist, Xavier (played by Arjun Das), and I am playing Xavier’s brother. Stay tuned for more details on the project and my role.

What made you say yes to that role? Have you seen the Malayalam version?

It was the director, her vision and her approach to making the film that excited me the most about the project. Madhumita ma’am is an actor’s dream. She etched out the arc of every character in the film; that is a treat for any actor to receive.

I did see the Malayalam version after we finished shooting. And I am so glad that this film is completely different from what people have already seen. It has completely different aesthetics and approach to it. I am sure it will be a treat for the audiences.

You have an impressive lineup of films. Out of these, which was the most challenging?

They are all very dear to me and came about with their own challenges. That is what makes the experience fun, I believe. To find Maanav’s psychology in Kalkoot; to find Jerry’s comedy and rhythm in Ishq Jhamela; to perform scenes with Ashutosh Rana sir in Murder in Mahim; to carry the responsibilities of a scene alongside Vicky Kaushal in a Meghna Gulzar film -- they were all in some ways challenging and learning experiences as well.

Rohan Verma with Vijay Varma in Kalkoot

How was it working with Vicky and Meghna? Did you get any acting tips from them?

Working on this project has impacted me in the most encouraging way. What once seemed like an almost impossible dream came true and how! From being a fan and student of Meghna ma’am’s filmmaking, to finally being on the set, being directed by her is nothing short of a dream come true for me. It’s enough for me to know that perhaps I am on the right path. Working with a star like Vicky Kaushal has been one of the most wholesome experiences of my career till now. Here is a man so full of love, passion, honesty, humility and humungous talent. To spend the time with him has taught me what it means to be an unstoppable force of nature. I always had respect for him, but I completely fell in love with him working in this film.

You have worked with some of biggest stars and leading directors in the Indian film industry. Who has been your biggest influence?

I am grateful for being so fortunate to have worked with such beautiful artistes. I have always looked up to the leading directors and stars of our time. But working with them has given me perspective on the years of hard work, love and passion they have cultivated for their work. I genuinely feel like I got to have the best master classes one can ask for. To have such influences at the very start of my career is a blessing and I hope to serve as an artiste with a strong foundation.

Any dream role?

I trust in the mystery of the universe. I’m waiting for the dream role to manifest itself when the time is right.

Tell us about your fitness routine?

Consistency is the only major principal I follow. The routine, otherwise, is a mix of conditioning, dance, HIIT, weight training, calisthenics, and badminton. I believe you should enjoy the process of engaging with your body. Approaching fitness from a place of love for your body is essential. Diet and workout routines will fall in place on their own.

