India achieves historic milestone as Chandrayaan-3 rover successfully lands on the moon; Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and others react 

In a monumental achievement that reverberated across the globe, India marked a historic moment on Wednesday as its Chandrayaan-3 rover made a successful landing on the moon at precisely 6:04 pm The significance of this accomplishment reached far and wide, with several Bollywood celebrities taking to social media to celebrate this exceptional feat. From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma, the entertainment industry collectively expressed their elation over this incredible triumph.

Also read: Karan Johar, Malaika Arora attend star-studded get-together hosted by Kareena Kapoor [PICS]

Shah Rukh in particular captured the essence of the moment by posting an evocative image of Chandrayaan-3's lunar landing on Twitter. Accompanying the picture were the poignant lyrics of his chart-topping song ‘Chaand Taare’ from the 1997 film Yes Boss, capturing the mood of the nation's collective pride. He tweeted, Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon”

Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/yBJu9k7Q8a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 23, 2023

Alia Bhatt reposted ISRO's image of the Chandrayaan-3 landing, accompanied by the words, “and the rest is history … .”

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram Stories to express his gratitude, writing, “A billion hearts saying THANK YOU ISRO. You've made us proud. Lucky to be witnessing history. India is on the moon, and we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3.”

Anil Kapoor tweeted, “History made!!!” He further endorsed the event by live-tweeting the coverage and penning, “What a brilliant display of Indian space technology and genius! Congratulations to our bright minds for adding yet another feather to our cap! We did it!”

What a brilliant display of Indian Space technology and genius! Congratulations to our brightest minds for adding yet another notch to our belt! @isro #Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing pic.twitter.com/gjgIuUEP3p — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 23, 2023

Sunny Leone showcased her enthusiasm by sharing a video of herself in her car, intently following the Chandrayaan-3 live coverage on her phone. Her caption resonated with excitement, “This is beyond amazing!! Go India Go!! Congratulations @isro for the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan 3. I heartily wish each and every member who has been a part of Chandrayaan 3 and making it successful.”

Allu Arjun tweeted, "Congratulations to @isro . A proud moment for India in space exploration! #Chandrayaan3 has touched down on the moon’s South Pole, making India the FIRST country to achieve this remarkable feat! JAIHIND ! #IndiaOnTheMoon."

Karan's sentiment echoed that of the nation as he expressed, “A historic day for India today as #Chandrayaan3 lands on the moon. Thank you to @ISRO.IN and the entire team for working with a passion to make us all believe that no dream is too far…even the moon! Jai Hind!"

Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of himself standing before the televised coverage of the Chandrayaan-3 landing, donning a white shirt. His caption was imbued with patriotism, “OUR INDIA IS NOW ON THE MOON #Chandrayaan3 HISTORIC MOMENT !! Thank you @isro.in .”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's contribution resonated with pride as she shared the landing image and conveyed her emotions through her Instagram Stories, “Yet again, we land on the Moon! Jai Hind! Congratulations @isro.in #Chandrayaan3."​

Also read: From Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, AI transforms South Indian actresses into stunning Barbies

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, spearheaded by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), was initiated on July 14. The spacecraft's journey began at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota, marking a new chapter in India's space exploration endeavours.