 Sunita Kapoor shares cute snap with grandson Vayu, says ‘My best years had just started’

Sunita Kapoor, the wife of Anil Kapoor and mother of Sonam Kapoor, took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to share an endearing snap featuring her holding her grandson, Vayu. The intimate post was accompanied by a heartfelt note in which she expressed that her most rewarding years had commenced following the arrival of this new addition to the family. Vayu turned one year old on August 20.

Sunita wrote in the caption, “As I grew older I thought the best years of my life were over, but when I held my Vayu in my arms, I realised my best years had just started. Happiest birthday to our biggest blessing.. may god always protect you, my angel. Love you, love you and love you even more.”

Neetu Kapoor, who embraced grandmotherhood for the second time last year, responded to the post with an affectionate “Awww,” accompanied by heart and heart-eyed emojis. Faran Khan chimed in with warm wishes, “Happy birthday to the little angel sonuuuu.” Anand Ahuja, Vayu's father, commented, “Loveeee.”

Vayu's first birthday celebrations were an intimate affair, graced by the presence of immediate family members. It was attended by Sonam's in-laws, brother-in-law and her parents Anil and Sunita among others.

Sonam took to Instagram, offering a glimpse into the festivities with a series of photographs from Vayu's special day. She expressed her gratitude to the cosmos for the blessing bestowed upon their family and extended her appreciation to those who orchestrated the celebration.

She captioned the post, “Our Vayu marked his first year yesterday. We performed a beautiful puja followed by a family luncheon. Profound gratitude to the universe for this gift. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. Special acknowledgment to @ranipinklove for curating a thematic puja and luncheon... heartfelt appreciation. Also, a shout-out to @kavitasinghinteriors for the splendid mandir. Undoubtedly the finest aunt in the world.”

On the work front, Sonam recently marked her return to cinema with the release of her film Blind, which made its debut on JioCinema. The film stars Sonam as a visually impaired woman delving into a murder mystery.