Kareena Kapoor wishes Neha Dhupia on her birthday, says 'To many more discussions'

Actress Kareena Kapoor on Sunday showered love on the birthday of former Miss India Neha Dhupia, saying, "to many more discussions." Neha is celebrating her 43rd birthday on Sunday. She was crowned as Miss India 2002. Neha made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Qayamat: City Under Threat. She rose to fame with her title role in Julie and then appeared in Sheesha in the dual roles of twin sisters.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a sun-kissed selfie with Neha, which seems to be clicked at the airport. Kareena is wearing a white round-neck kurta, black sunglasses and her hair tied in a bun. While Neha is seen posing towards the sun, with her one hand on Kareena’s shoulders.

Kareena wrote the birthday note for her best friend, saying: “Happy birthday Neha.. to many more discussssionssss. love you… have a fabulous one.” Neha replied to Kareena’s post: “Love you more my Bebo .. kiniya tareefaan @kareenakapoorkhan.”

On the work front, Neha was last seen in 2022 vigilante thriller film A Thursday, starring Yami Gautam in the lead. Neha played ACP Catherine Alvarez in the Behzad Khambata directorial.

While Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. She next has Jaane Jaan, The Buckingham Murders, and The Crew in the pipeline.