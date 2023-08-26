Kareena Kapoor drops major weekend fashion inspiration with her red hot strapless corset [PICS]

Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her OTT debut and her followers could not be more excited. While she has certainly sent her fans into a frenzy after the announcement yesterday, it is her newest clicks with her co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat that has the fashion folks talking.

For the latest shoot with her co-stars, Kareena ditched her comfortable co-ord sets and her much-adored white tee with denim jeans combination. She slipped into a stunning strapless corset top with a matching skirt and a blazer and we are totally her for style.

Bebo, much like her character in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, never fails to look PHAT - pretty, hot and tempting and these all-new clicks are proof. The Bollywood actress rounded her look with bold red lips and rusty-coloured smokey lips with oodles of mascara.

Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, “Are you red-dy for it? I clearly am given my outfit choice! Super kicked to have worked with these lovely artists, @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat - expect more from this fab trio!#JaaneJaan releasing on 21st September only on @netflix_in”

Rhea Kapoor was amongst the first ones to comment on the clicks with heart emojis. Take a look at the post here:

Speaking of Kareena’s OTT debut, she will be seen in the film titled Jaane Jaan headlined by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will be streamed on Netflix on September 21 and the release date coincides with Kareena’s birthday.

In an official statement, the director talked about the upcoming thriller drama and said, "From the day I read Devotion of Suspect X, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully, the audience will love it as much as we do."

