AI reimagines Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and other Telugu actors as Ken from Barbie

The Barbie fever refuses to quit but we are not complaining! Ever since the release of the Greta Grewig drama, illustrators and designers have been using AI to reimagine Indian celebs as Ken and Barbie and the latest artwork that has taken over social media features popular Telugu actors.

From Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Vijay Deverakonda to Prabhas, the AI art even features megastars like Chiranjeevi and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan. We spot the stars dressed in stunning pink ensembles and lustrous hair to fit well with the Barbie theme.

The artwork was shared with a caption that reads, "What if Telugu cinema met Barbie's world? Meet the Telugu actors taking on the iconic role of Ken! Which transformation is your favourite? Drop their name below!"

Also Read: From Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, AI transforms South Indian actresses into stunning Barbies

Take a look at the post here:

Tell us which one you liked the most on @indulgexpress Twitter.

Also Read: Preity Zinta embraces Barbie vibe in a fun-filled photoshoot, says she ‘loved’ the Margot Robbie starrer

These designs have been crafted by digital artiste Jathursan Pirabakaran who previously reimagined Mollywood and Kollywood stars as Ken. One of our favourites so far has been that of actor Dulquer Salmaan where he's dressed in a pink sweatshirt, and a grey t-shirt and his boy-next-door looks are to die for!

Also Read: Ryan Gosling treats Barbie director Greta Gerwig with a 'flash mob of Kens' on her 40th birthday

Speaking of Barbie, the fantasy comedy was directed by Greta Gerwig with Margot Robbie in the titular role. Ryan Gosling, on the other hand, played Ken and America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon and Rhea Perlman featured in supporting roles. Barbie became one of the second highest-grossing films of 2023 and the 18th highest-grossing film of all time.