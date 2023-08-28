Celebrities rejoice as Neeraj Chopra bags India's maiden gold medal at World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra did it again! Neeraj Chopra Wins gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. The Indian track and field athlete won the country its maiden gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in the men's javelin throw competition on Sunday in Budapest. Everyone from politicians to celebrities is rejoicing and celebrating this historic moment by extending heartfelt wishes for the 25-year-old champion on social media.

Amongst the first ones to congratulate Neeraj was Farhan Akhtar who wrote, "Congratulations. Onwards and Upwards" and shared a photo of the young athlete with the national flag wrapped around his chest. Anushka Sharma, who never fails to cheer for Indian sportspersons on Instagram and otherwise, shared a post that read, "This is remarkable. Such a proud moment for India."

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, wrote, "Congratulations to #NeerajChopra garu for winning Gold for the 1st time at #WorldAthleticsChampionships. It's a proud victory for India. Jai Hind."

Shahid Kapoor and Athiya Shetty also expressed their pride at Neeraj's victory with an Instagram post. Vicky Kaushal called Neeraj an "absolute legend" while Malaika Arora touted him as India's "golden boy". Atop her IG Story, she wrote, "Another proud win for India."

In his speech post the medal ceremony, Neeraj dedicated the win to his well-wishers in India. "I would like to thank every Indian because they are staying up all night to support me. This medal is for them. I'm the Olympic champion now I'm the world champion. Keep working hard in different fields. We have to make a name in the world," he said.