Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and cast of ‘The Archies’ take to Mumbai streets to announce release date 

The long-awaited Zoya Akhtar film, The Archies, finally has a release date. The live-action musical extravaganza which features a stellar ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi Dot in leading roles, is all set to debut on Netflix and The Archies Release Date on December 7.

To mark this exciting announcement, the cast of The Archies unveiled a captivating live billboard along Mumbai's Western Express Highway. The billboard featured an engaging countdown timer, serving as a constant reminder of the impending launch of the film.

The unveiling of the release date was accompanied by a lively video shared on Instagram by the cast members. The cast's joyous interactions in the clip, encompassing chatting, posing, jumping, clapping, and embracing, were an embodiment of their excitement as they collectively revealed the film's release date.

In the snippet, The Archies Cast Suhana donned a stylish grey cropped top and denim jeans and was joined by Khushi in a casual grey sweatshirt and trousers. Agastya opted for a white T-shirt, complemented by a blue jacket and jeans. Vedang sported a suave grey ensemble, while Mihir and Yuvraj chose laid-back white outfits. Aditi, on the other hand, radiated charm in a striking red and black ensemble.

Suhana, in an Instagram post, shared the exhilarating news with her followers, writing, “The Archies are all set to arrive on December 7th!! #100DaysToGo." She accompanied this post with a new poster of the film, announcing, "100 days till you meet The Archies!”

Mihir echoed the enthusiasm by posting the same clip on his Instagram account, exclaiming, “We are on a billboard Here’s a daily reminder, The Archies are all set to arrive on December 7th.”

The Archies marks the acting debut of Suhana, Khushi and Agastya carrying the legacies of their renowned families. Suhana will portray the character of Veronica Lodge, while Agastya will embody Archie Andrews and Khushi will be seen in the role of Betty Cooper. Additional cast members include Vedang as Reggie Mantle, Yuvraj as Dilton Doiley, Mihir as Jughead Jones, and Aditi as Ethel Muggs.

Set against the backdrop of the 1960s, The Archies delves into themes of friendship, liberty, love, heartbreak, and rebellion, unfolding through the lives of iconic characters such as Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton. The film promises to transport audiences to the fictional town of Riverdale, immersing them in a nostalgic yet modern cinematic experience.