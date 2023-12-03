Vijay Varma reminisces about losing a film due to an astrologer’s disapproval

In a recent interview, actor Vijay Varma opened up about a challenging incident from his past, recalling a time when he lost a film role because an astrologer disapproved of his pictures. The incident left him undeterred, and he drew inspiration from veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who encouraged him to persevere in the face of adversity.

Sharing his experience, Vijay revealed, “I once learned that I was selected for a part and was then asked to send some pictures. I won’t name, who asked me. After that, I was dropped from the film, and I believe the reason was that a jyotish (astrologer) did not like my pictures. He did not approve of the prospect of casting me. The astrologer did not believe in me.”

Despite the setback, Vijay expressed his resilience and determination, quoting Naseeruddin’s advice from their student days, “If you want to become an actor but you also have a Plan B, then just take that Plan B because if you want to be an actor, you have to go through a lot of tough times. It may not be easy for you.” Vijay embraced this philosophy, staying focused on his acting aspirations.

Vijay carved a niche in the industry with notable roles in films like Pink (2016) and Gully Boy (2019), along with appearances in Ghost Stories, Baaghi 3, Hurdang, Darlings, and Lust Stories 2. His impressive repertoire extends to web series, including A Suitable Boy, She, Mirzapur, and Dahaad.

His latest project was Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, featuring Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. Upcoming ventures include Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak and the eagerly awaited Mirzapur 3.

