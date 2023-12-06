Janhvi gives shoutout to ‘sunshine’ Khushi Kapoor for ‘The Archies’

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has turned cheerleader for her sister Khushi, whom she called her sunshine, for her debut project The Archies.

Janhvi took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture with her sister Khushi. In the image, the Roohi actress is seen hugging her sister, who is seen wearing her mother’s dress and jewellery for the premiere of the upcoming film. Janhvi captioned the image, “The sunshine of my life and now sunshine in cinema. You are magical.”

Also Read: Shahrukh Khan attends 'The Archies' grand premiere in a t-shirt with the film's name printed atop

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar. It stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. The film is scheduled for release on Netflix on December 7.

The film is set in 1960s India, where Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

Also read: 'I feel like I've finally come home': Janhvi Kapoor on working on her South debut