Jennifer Aniston recalls talking to Matthew Perry before his passing, says, ‘He was happy…’

In a heartfelt revelation, Jennifer Aniston shed light on her final conversation with her Friends co-star, Matthew Perry, who tragically passed away aged 54 due to an apparent accidental drowning. Jennifer in a recent interview, wanting to set the record straight, emphasised that Perry was in good spirits before his untimely demise at the end of October. She said that he was ‘happy and healthy’ and not grappling with any personal struggles.

She was quoted as saying, “He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy—that’s all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty…. He wasn’t struggling.”

Continuing her reminiscence, she added, “I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard... I also have to say I think Matthew Perry’s dialect, his way of speaking, created a whole different world. We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy.”

Earlier, Jennifer had shared her grief over Matthew's demise in a poignant Instagram post on November 15, expressing deep love and conveying her belief that he is now at peace. Recently, on her Instagram Stories, she endorsed the Matthew Perry Foundation’s initiative for ‘Giving Tuesday,’ urging support for the foundation's work in aiding those struggling with addiction.

Matthew, known for his role in Friends, was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on October 28, leading to his unfortunate demise. The show, also starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, entertained audiences for 10 seasons on NBC.

