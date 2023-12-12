Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates his 73rd birthday with an intimate family gathering

Celebrated as a legend in Indian cinema, Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates his 73rd birthday today. To mark the occasion, his family, including his wife Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya Rajinikanth, and other relatives, gathered for a festive cake-cutting ceremony, capturing the heartwarming moments shared on social media.

Born in Bangalore on December 12, 1950, Rajinikanth faced a personal tragedy losing his mother, Jijabai, at the tender age of five. Amid financial struggles at home, he initially worked in physically demanding roles, even as a load carrier, before transitioning to a job as a bus conductor.

Also read: Superstar Rajinikanth poses with his ‘mentor’ Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of ‘Thalaivar 170’

Dreaming of becoming an actor, Rajinikanth found encouragement from his close friend Raj Bahadur, who urged him to enrol in the Madras Film Institute. This marked the beginning of his journey into the world of cinema.

His breakthrough role came in the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal, where, despite not securing the lead role, his portrayal in a negative role garnered attention and popularity. Subsequently, Rajinikanth soared to immense fame with iconic films like Baasha (1995), Muthu (1995), Sivaji (2007), Enthiran (2010), Kabali (2016), and more. His latest film Jailer emerged as one of the year's major Indian releases and was successful at the box office.

Also read: Malayalam actor Jayasurya meets ‘one of the most beautiful human beings,’ Rajinikanth, poses for pictures

Fans, on his birthday, eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the first look from his upcoming project, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. Sources have hinted at the film's theme, focusing on the corruption within the education system over the years. The movie, featuring stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, and others, is poised to address the issue of education turning into a profit-centric business, adversely affecting the common man.