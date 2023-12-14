Dharmendra fondly remembers late Raj Kapoor on his 99th birth anniversary, says ‘We miss you…’

Veteran actor Dharmendra paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor on what would have been his 99th birthday. Dharmendra took to social media to share a nostalgic black and white photograph, capturing a moment from the past when they engaged in conversation, hands intertwined, both dressed in suits at an event.

In his tweet, Dharmendra expressed his sentiments, saying, “Happy Birthday Raj sahab (sir) (folding hands emoji) we miss you! You will always be remembered with great love and respect (folded hands emoji).”

Raj, born in Peshawar to the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Mehra, enjoyed an illustrious career, earning numerous accolades, including three National Film Awards. Revered as the Showman of Indian cinema, he left an indelible mark with classics like Shree 420, Aag, Chori Chori, Anari, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, and more.

Celebrating his 88th birthday recently, Dharmendra took to Instagram to express gratitude for the overwhelming love from his fans. He also stepped out to celebrate with fans and the paparazzi outside his residence, accompanied by his son Sunny Deol.

The celebration featured a giant 7-tier cake adorned with edible roses and images of the iconic actor. Known for his versatile roles in romance, action, and comedy, Dharmendra has delivered hits like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Aankhen, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Anupama, and more. His recent appearance was in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Looking ahead, Dharmendra is set to grace the screen in an untitled romantic drama alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Additionally, he is part of Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis, which stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, slated for release on January 10, 2025.

