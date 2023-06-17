Dharmendra dances with grandson Karan Deol on 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'

As his grandson Karan Deol is all set to tie the nuptial knot, veteran star Dharmendra was seen happily dancing on stage with him on the track 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' at his sangeet ceremony. The son of Sunny Deol is set to marry longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18.

The video of the same was shared on Instagram by a paparazzi page on Instagram. The clip featured Dharmendra (87) and Karan dancing together on stage to the hit song. The clip also featured Rajveer Deol, Karan's brother shaking a leg with them. The icing on the cake was actor Sunny Deol joining them on stage and then giving his father Dharmendra a bear hug.

Also read: Sunny, Bobby and Abhay Deol pose at Karan Deol’s roka ceremony in Mumbai

Earlier, a video of Sunny shaking a leg on the 2018 song Morni Banke at Karan’s roka ceremony went viral on the internet. At the ceremony, the actor also posed for a picture with his brother Bobby Deol and cousin Abhay Deol.

A source also stated that Karan's wedding ceremony will take place at Taj Lands End in Bandra on June 18. Drisha and Karan are childhood sweethearts and have been together for many years. Drisha resides in Dubai and works as a manager at a travel firm. She is reportedly the great-granddaughter of renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy.

Also read: Gadar 2 teaser: Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh after 22 years

Karan is the oldest child of Sunny and his wife Pooja Deol. He started his film career as an associate director on Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. Karan made his Bollywood acting debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He will next be seen in Apne 2 along with Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby. The movie will be helmed by Anil Sharma.