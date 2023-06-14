Sunny Deol grooves to ‘Morni Banke’ at son Karan Deol’s roka ceremony, video goes viral

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol will soon be tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya and the wedding festivities are in full swing. On Monday, the Deol family hosted a roka function for the couple and many images from the event were shared on social media. Now, a video of Sunny shaking a leg on the 2018 song Morni Banke at the ceremony has been going viral on the internet.

Earlier, photos of Sunny posing with his brother Bobby Deol and cousin Abhay Deol at the event were widely shared on social media platforms. A video of Karan cutting a cake with Drisha was also shared on Instagram. In the clip, Karan was seen donning a blue kurta while Drisha was dressed in a golden outfit.

According to reports, the wedding will take place on June 18 in Mumbai. A source also stated that the ceremony will take place at Taj Lands End in Bandra. Drisha and Karan are childhood sweethearts and have been together for many years. Drisha resides in Dubai and works as a manager at a travel firm. She is reportedly the great-granddaughter of renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy. The couple was photographed in Mumbai in May while out and about.

Karan is the oldest child of Sunny and his wife Pooja Deol. He started his film career as an associate director on Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. Karan made his Bollywood acting debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He will next be seen in Apne 2 along with Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby. The movie will be helmed by Anil Sharma.