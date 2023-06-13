Sunny, Bobby and Abhay Deol pose at Karan Deol’s roka ceremony in Mumbai 

Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol, will be marrying his girlfriend Drisha Acharya soon, and the wedding festivities kicked off on Monday with a roka ceremony. According to reports, the event was an intimate affair and was attended by close family members. During the ceremony, Sunny stepped out of the venue to pose for photographers and he was joined by his brother Bobby Deol and cousin Abhay Deol.

A video of the same was shared on Instagram by a paparazzi page. In the clip, Sunny was seen greeting the guests with folded hands, It also gave a glimpse of teh venue which was decorated with yellow lights and flowers. Another clip shared by the page features Sunny, Bobby and Abhay posing for the paparazzi. Sunny was seen donning a dark blue shirt for the ceremony which he paired with denim pants while Bobby chose a white shirt and black pants. Abhay was dressed in a black t-shirt, pants and a vest.

According to reports, the wedding will take place between June 16 to 18. A source also stated that the ceremony will take place at Taj Lands End in Bandra.

Drisha and Karan are childhood sweethearts and have been together for many years. Drisha resides in Dubai and works as a manager at a travel firm. She is reportedly the great-granddaughter of renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy. The couple was photographed in Mumbai in May while out and about.

Karan is the oldest child of Sunny and his wife Pooja Deol. He started his film career as an associate director on Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. Karan made his Bollywood acting debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He will next be seen in Apne 2 along with Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby. The movie will be helmed by Anil Sharma.