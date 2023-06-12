Gadar 2 teaser: Sunny Deol returns as Tara Singh after 22 years 

The epic love story of Tara Singh and Sakeena was relived by many when Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was re-released on June 9. The fans were also treated with a special gift: a teaser for the sequel. This teaser was later released officially and is garnering much hype, as fans are both excited and speculative over this sequel that was made after 22 years.

Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their lead roles, Gadar: The Katha Continues takes you to 1971 and drops you in the heat of the Indo-Pak War in Lahore, as people protest in mobs with “Crush India” posters and slogans. The teaser promises a movie full of one-liners, emotion, and action, as the premise of the film is speculated to be Sunny Deol returning to Pakistan to rescue his son.



Produced by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma, the film will have a whole new set of characters and be set in Lahore during the Indo-Pak War. The first film followed the love story of Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver who falls in love with Sakeena, a Muslim girl from an aristocratic family, during the Partition of India, and the hardships they had to face.

The film was a blockbuster at the box office, which has people eagerly awaiting the sequel as fans are curious about how the story pans out and about the characters and their lives between 1947 and 1971.

Scheduled to be released on August 11, the sequel promises that the” son-in-law of Pakistan will take on the whole of Lahore if not honored."