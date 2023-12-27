Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal smile ear to ear in Christmas photos

The first pictures of the Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal from their Christmas celebrations this year are out, and they are full of love. The celebrity fitness instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram Stories and dropped a glimpse of the celebrations. The photo shows Katrina wearing a floral red satin shirt paired with blue denim and completing the outfit with white sneakers.

The URI actor was dressed in a white t-shirt with long sleeves and blue pants. The photos show beautiful, warm, and cozy Christmas decorations at Vicky and Katrina's house. The lovebirds are seen posing with Yasmin, flashing their bright smiles.

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares a cute pic with Vicky Kaushal to celebrate their second wedding anniversary

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December 2021 in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Dunki. The comedy-drama stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. He next has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, and Chhaava in the pipeline. Katrina was last seen as Zoya in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. She next has Merry Christmas in her kitty. The romantic thriller film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, and stars Vijay Sethupathi, alongside Katrina.

Also read: Alia Bhatt lauds Katrina Kaif’s ‘Merry Christmas’ trailer, says, ‘This is very, very cool’