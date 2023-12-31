Tara Sutaria drops glimpse of ‘simple joys’ from her New Year vacation

Actress Tara Sutaria has shared a sneak peek into her cosy and warm New Year getaway, and it is full of "sun, puppies and food." Tara began her career as a singer in Disney India's Big Bada Boom, and later transitioned to acting with the sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. She made her film debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2.

The 28-year-old actress is an ardent social media user and enjoys 8.8 million followers on Instagram, where she dropped a string of pictures posing candidly as she walked in the sun. The fashionista was wearing a beige colour off-shoulder dress and was carrying a matching purse. She opted for a neutral make-up look and had her locks untied.

The photos showed her holding a furry friend close to her, and also there are several glimpses of various delicacies including different pastas and curries. The Heropanti 2 actress captioned the post: “Simple joys - sun, puppies and food!”

On the professional front, she was last seen playing the titular role in the survival thriller Apurva. It also stars Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee.