Tara Sutaria’s sari dairies are sure to inspire your winter wedding wardrobe

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, known for her impeccable fashion sense, has been showcasing a penchant for ethnic wear in her public appearances and photoshoots. Recently, she made a stunning statement for the wedding season in an A&R-embroidered sari. The rustic pink attire dazzled with intricate sequin work, while the golden borders added a touch of glamour.

Tara paired the sari with a plunging neckline blouse, featuring exquisite embroidery and mirror work. A complementing Kundan choker and jhumkas adorned her look, while rosy cheeks, muted tones, and glossy nude lips completed the makeup. With wavy tresses and a shiny bindi, Tara exuded elegance.

In another sari moment, Tara embraced a retro look in a classic Masaba Gupta creation. The rustic golden six-yard staple with embellished borders and floral designs exuded coy femininity. A scalloped-neck golden blouse and a statement Kundan set perfectly complemented the ensemble. Tara added a touch of nostalgia by adorning her neat bun with a bright red flower. The charismatic avatar was completed with red lipstick, blush-tinted cheeks, contoured features, and smoky eyes.

Tara continued her sari diaries with a red Banarasi sari from Ekaya. The boho-chic spin, courtesy of a sweetheart-neck strapless blouse, showcased golden embroidery and floral embellishments. Modernity was added with a choker necklace, maang tikka, and bangles. Dewy makeup, including blush-tinted cheeks, glossy nude lips, and smokey eyes, accentuated her fierce goddess look. Tara's saree diaries are undoubtedly worth bookmarking for fashion inspiration.