Tara Sutaria dazzles in mesmerising Ekaya Banaras sari inspiring festive wardrobe goals

Actor Tara Sutaria, known for her stunning looks and impeccable fashion sense, continues to leave everyone awestruck. While promoting her upcoming film Apurva, Tara’s captivating promotional looks are setting a new benchmark for fashion enthusiasts. Her latest appearance in a mesmerising sari is nothing short of a fashion spectacle and is sure to inspire your festive wardrobe.

Over the weekend, Tara treated her fans to a delightful surprise. She took to Instagram, sharing a series of glamorous photos with the caption, “November - Birthday month and film release month!!! Feeling uniquely, wildly and unusually excited about it all.”

The showstopper of this look is Tara's hand-woven ice blue silk sari, a creation from the renowned brand Ekaya Banaras, which carries a price tag of INR14,975. This enchanting saree boasts a captivating ice-blue hue and is crafted from luxurious silk fabric. Tara gracefully draped it around her, with a beautifully cascading pallu falling from her shoulders. She paired the sari with a V-neck bralette-style blouse.

With guidance from fashion stylist Meagan Concessio, Tara accessorized her sari look with teardrop-shaped purple emerald earrings, a sleek diamond bracelet adorning her wrist, and a statement silver ring on her fingers.

Makeup artist Shraddha Inder Mehta worked her magic, adorning Tara with shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, rosy cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a flattering shade of nude lipstick.

With hairstylist Zoe Quiny's expertise, Tara left her long, luscious locks cascading down her shoulders, parted elegantly in the centre, adding the final touch to her stunning appearance.

Tara’s enchanting blue sari is the perfect source of inspiration for your next festive look, especially if you appreciate effortlessly elegant ethnic wear. Her sari exudes a blend of grace and glamour, making it a must-have in your wardrobe. Tara’s innate sense of style once again leaves a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts, proving she's a trendsetter to watc