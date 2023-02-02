AbRam Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Jeh and others attend Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi's birthday party

Many pictures and videos from the bash were shared by a paparazzi page on Instagram

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a grand birthday party in Mumbai for his children Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, who turned a year older recently. The bash was a star-studded event and saw many celebrities and their children in attendance. AbRam Khan, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty were spotted at the party among others.

Karan was seen twinning with his kids at the event. They all sported the same black ‘Mickey Mouse’ hoodies and black trousers. They even posed for paparazzi outside the venue. Many pictures and videos from the bash were shared by a paparazzi page on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor was seen arriving at the venue with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. They were also seen holding blue gift boxes as they left the party. Gauri Khan arrived at the event with Maheep Kapoor while her son AbRam Khan arrived separately.

Shilpa Shetty and her children Samisha and Viaan also attended the bash. Arpita Khan with Ayat Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Neha Dhupia, Shloka Ambani and Manish Malhotra were also seen at the party.

Karan welcomed his twins in 2017 via surrogacy. Last month, the filmmaker took to Instagram to share a picture of him with Yash and Roohi. He also posted a heartfelt note on parenthood in the caption, saying, “Being a parent is not an emotion … it’s an explosion of every emotion you may have experienced …. Words are not the best way to describe the feeling of being a parent… if only cuddles had a language of their own..thank you for shooting these precious images @ishaannair7.”

On the work front, Karan will make his directorial comeback with the romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is expected to be released in theatres on April 28, 2023.