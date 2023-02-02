Thalapathy Vijay reunites with Trisha Krishnan at Thalapathy 67 pooja ceremony; fans rejoice

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 was officially announced recently. The makers also revealed the list of the cast members and held a pooja ceremony ahead of the commencement of the film’s shoot. According to reports, the first schedule of the film will take place in Kashmir. The film will be helmed by Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj and will mark the second collaboration between him and Vijay after the 2021 film, Master.

The film’s team released a video from the pooja ceremony which shows Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan together after a long time. The two appeared together in films like Ghilli (2004) and Thirupaachi (2005). Vijay was seen wearing a dark olive green shirt and blue jeans while Trisha opted for a beige saree. Actors Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand, who will also star in the upcoming movie were also seen at the event.

Many fans were excited to see Vijay and Trisha together after a long time. They took to the comment section of the video to share their reactions. A user commented, “Can't wait to see Thalapathy and Trisha pair up again on screen. It's been 14 years of wait.” Another fan said, “It's happy to see Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha together once again.” “My heart is racing because Vijay and Trisha just looked at each other,” wrote a fan. Vijay and Trisha were last seen together in the 2008 film, Kuruvi.

According to reports, the cast of the film recently left for Kashmir and some fans who got to know about it even dug out the passenger list of the flight to find out about the cast of the film. Some pictures from Chennai airport were also posted online. According to Lokesh, the film is going to be a gangster drama.

“I can’t talk about the project now. But I can say that it won’t be part of the universe (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). It’ll be a gangster film but I can only share more information about the project after the release of Varisu,” the director was quoted as saying about the film.