Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from Udaipur trip with mommy, birthday girl Amrita Singh

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle today to share some pictures of her and her mother Amrita Singh from their trip to Udaipur on the occasion of Amrita’s 65th birthday. In the snaps, they can be seen posing near Lake Pichola. Sara captioned the post, “Happiest birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration.”

Amrita was seen donning a black-and-white dress in the pictures, while Sara wore ethnic attire in white and pink. In one of the photos Sara shared, the mother and daughter were seated next to each other while holding hands. In another snap, the actress hugged her mother while keeping her head on top of hers.

On her Instagram Stories, Sara has been posting snippets of her journey to Udaipur. She had previously shared a picture of an authentic Rajasthani thali (plate), which included delicacies like dal baati churma and gatte ki sabzi. She also provided a sneak peek of the hotel where she was staying.

Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018, with the Abhishek Kapoor directional, Kedarnath. She starred opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie. She appeared alongside Ranveer Singh in Simmba (2018) as well as the Varun Dhawan-led Coolie No 1 remake. Sara will be next seen in the upcoming film, Ae Watan Mere Watan. The first look of the film was revealed last month. In the film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Kannan Iyer, Sara plays a freedom fighter.