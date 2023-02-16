Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Aamir Khan his ‘idol’, shares candid click with the Bollywood actor

In the snap, Prithviraj and Aamir looked dapper as they smiled while chatting about something

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle on February 15 to share a candid picture of him with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan from a recent wedding they attended. In the caption of the picture, Prithviraj called Aamir his ‘idol’, writing, “Inspiration, Idol. #AamirKhan.”

In the snap, the actors looked dapper as they smiled while chatting about something. Prithviraj donned a blue and golden kurta for the event while Aamir was dressed in a mundu and a cream-coloured shirt.

According to sources, the actors were present for the wedding ceremony of Gautam Madhavan, the son of Disney India and Star India president K Madhavan. The event which took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan was attended by many popular faces including Karan Johar, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan and Akshay Kumar, among others.

Many fans took to the comment section of the post to react to the image and the caption. A fan wrote, “You are an inspiration for Bollywood.” Another user commented, “Really??? I think you're an inspiration to him... the way you're rooted...” “Without aamir khan … indian film industry is nothing .. hez damn perfect in his work,” said a fan. Another comment read, “Pic of the day. Two favourites in one frame P & A.”

Many videos and images from the event had gone viral on the internet earlier. A video shared by Akshay Kumar on Instagram featured the actor performing bhangra with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. He captioned the post, “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment.”

On the work front, Prithviraj was last seen in the 2022 action thriller film, Kaapa, which was helmed by Shaji Kailas. The film was released on December 22, 2022, and received mixed reviews from critics. He will be seen in the upcoming Telugu language film, Salaar, with Prabhas and Shruti Haasan.

Prithviraj is also jointly producing the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer film, Selfiee, with Karan Johar. The movie which is a remake of his film, Driving License, will be released on February 24.