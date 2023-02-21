Ram Charan walks barefoot at the airport as he leaves for US ahead of Oscars 2023

Telugu actor Ram Charan often gets spotted at the airport but today, however, his look caught the attention of Twitterati and got them talking. The RRR actor was seen walking barefoot to the departure section with his bodyguards.

He picked an all-black ethnic ensemble for the day and rounded his look with a tri-coloured shawl. For the unversed, Ram Charan was clicked at the airport ahead of his trip to LA for Oscars 2023. This is his second official visit to the City of Angels. He previously attended the Golden Globes with his wife, Upasana Kamineni.

Take a look at his photos here:

The actor's last stint, RRR by SS Rajamouli, has received a nomination under the 'Best Song Original' category for Naatu Naatu.

The song has been composed by M. M. Keeravani who already has a few major international awards to his credit for the peppy track. The 95th Academy Awards will be presented on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Speaking of RRR, the epic action drama was released on March 25, 2022, and grossed close to ₹1,258 crores worldwide. It starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran playing pivotal parts.

Directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment, the film became the third highest-grossing Indian film after Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and the second highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.

As for Ram Charan, the actor will next be seen in RC15 with Kiara Advani and Anjali. The official title or the date of release of the Telugu-language political thriller has not been announced yet. As per media reports, Ram will play a dual role in the S. Shankar directorial.