RRR wins Best International Film at Hollywood Critics Association Awards, SS Rajamouli's acceptance speech goes viral

SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR has been winning back-to-back awards at prestigious international ceremonies. Earlier today, the epic action drama won Best International Film at Hollywood Critics Association Awards and now, the director's acceptance speech has taken over the internet. The film also won in 3 other categories namely Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

Rajamouli received the award and said, "Aaah! The best International film...Again to all my fellow filmmakers in India, it is for all of us to believe we can truly make International films! Thank you HCA for that...it means a lot. Thank you very much...a lot. Jai Hind."

Ram Charan, one of the lead actors, accompanied Rajamouli on stage and said, "I didn't expect to come up (on the) stage because I was told by my director to accompany him, so...thank you so much for giving us all this love, it's just a great response, so we're going to come back with better films and entertain you all. Thank you so much, thank you HCA."

Also Read: Ram Charan appears on Good Morning America ahead of Oscars 2023; calls SS Rajmouli ‘Spielberg’ of India

Take a look at the winning moment here:

RRR has won international recognition and managed to receive praise from the likes of the Russo Brothers, Scott Derrickson, Joseph Morgan and more. The film has been nominated for the Oscars as well under the Best Original Song category.

Also Read: Team RRR reacts to Oscar 2023 nomination for Naatu Naatu; MM Keeravani calls the track ‘his son’

The Telugu song, Naatu Naatu, has been composed by MM Keeravaani and earlier this year, the track won at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The award ceremony was attended by the entire team including Jr NTR who was MIA from HCA this time around.