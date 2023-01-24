Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and more congratulate newlyweds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

And they are finally married! After dating for four years, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul finally tied the knot on January 23 at actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala home. Wishes started to pour in for the newlywed couple as soon as they posted dreamy wedding photos on Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal was among the first ones to wish the duo. He wrote, “Many congratulations @theathiyashetty & @klrahul. May God bless you both with a life full of happiness together.”

Also read: Athiya Shetty’s wedding look decoded: New bride wears lehenga by Anamika Khanna

Wishing the happy couple and ‘Anna’ Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn tweeted, “Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. Ajay.”

Here's how other celebs congratulated the celebrity couple:

Also read: Guests dance to Besharam Rang, Humma Humma at sangeet ceremony of Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul

KL Rahul and Athiya shared the photos from the wedding on Instagram with a shared statement that read, “In your light, I learn how to love…Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

The wedding was attended by Athiya and Rahul's closest friends from their respective industries. From Bollywood, Diana Penty, Anushka Ranjana, her husband Aditya Seal, and Anshula Kapoor attended the intimate ceremony. Cricketer Ishant Sharma was spotted at the wedding from the cricket fraternity.

KL Rahul and Athiya are set to host a reception post the IPL season, as confirmed by Suniel Shetty in a conversation with the paparazzi post the wedding.