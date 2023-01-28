Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza and more bow to Sania Mizra as she ends her Grand Slam journey

Sania Mirza ended her illustrious Grand Slam journey on January 27 at the Australian Open Mixed Doubles final after losing to Brazilian pair, Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos. The Indian tennis superstar has won the Grand Slam title six times and as she talked about her journey at the championship, she could not hold back tears.

Her video has been doing rounds on social media and actively shared by celebs like Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, cricketer KL Rahul and more. Bollywood actors like Dia Mirza and Ritesh Deshmukh even shared heartfelt tweets for Mirza hailing her glorious partaking in Grand Slam.

Dia tweeted, “Dearest Sania, watching you play as a child in Nizam Club, to becoming the Champ that you are has been an inspiration and privilege. Congratulations on making girls stronger everywhere Keep doing good, keep shining. Onwards and upwards.”

“Many congratulations my dear friend @MirzaSania on your glorious career... you have been an inspiration to a generation- a super achiever that has made every Indian across the globe proud. I wish you only the best for your future endeavours. Much love #SaniaMirza #GOAT,” tweeted Riteish.

Speaking of Mirza's speech, the visibly overwhelmed player said, “My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at. Rod Laver Arena has been special. Never thought I'd be able to play in a Grand Slam final, in front of my son.”