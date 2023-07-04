 Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla set to join the army, Anupam Kher heaps praise

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan's daughter, Ishita Shukla, is all set to join the army and Anupam Kher shared the news with his followers on Twitter. The veteran actor heaped praises on Ishita and as per media reports, she will be joining the army under the Combined Defence Services Examination recruitment scheme.

For the unversed, Ishita is an NCC cadet and she even participated in the Republic Day parade earlier this year. Congratulating her on the next step in her career, Anupam wrote, "My dear friend @ravikishann! Read inspirational news about your daughter #Ishita! That she has joined our Defense Forces under the Agniveer scheme. I am happy as well as proud. Give my love and blessings to Ishita. And tell her that this step of hers will become an example of inspiration for millions of girls! Jai Hind!"

Also Read: Anupam Kher shares heartfelt message for late actor Satish Kaushik after his prayer meet

Apart from Anupam, netizens are also appreciating the star kid for choosing to serve her country and leading by example for other girls.

Ravi had previously tweeted about Ishita and expressed his pride towards the path she has chosen. One of his tweets read, "My brave daughter Ishita Shukla has been working very hard for the past 3 years to serve our nation. She is a cadet of the 7 Girls Battalion of Delhi Directorate, training in this bitter cold and fighting the fog for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya path."

Also Read: On her birthday, Kirron Kher reveals how her husband Anupam Kher confessed his love for her