Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan joins Instagram

On July 4, well-known Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan made his Instagram debut. His debut on Instagram has been a welcome news for his fans, who are now demanding and eagerly waiting for the actor to make his first post.

Fans were thrilled when the actor made an account, with his Instagram handle gathering 335K followers within minutes. The actor stands with over 500K followers with zero posts and fans are eagerly waiting for the star to make a post.

Reports suggest that the Gabbar Singh actor will use his Instagram handle to provide updates on his movies as well as share his political opinions. The actor’s bio reads “Yelugetthu, Yedirinchu, Yennuko .. Jai Hindi!”(Rise, Resist, Choose .. Jai Hindi!”)

The profile picture, similar to his Twitter profile picture, is of the actor from his political rally with the flag of the Jana Sena party in the background. The in the actor’s Twitter, he does not share anything related to his acting profession, so fans speculate that his Instagram handle will function similarly.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie BRO is set to release in theatres on July 28. Bro is a Telegu fantasy Comedy that stars Pawan Kalyan alongside Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Verrier and Ketika Sharma. The actor is also currently shooting for his upcoming projects OG: The Original Gangster, a gangster thriller and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, an action drama.

