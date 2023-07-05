Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shares a decade old snap with Barack Obama

Indian cuisine has always appealed to epicureans globally. No wonder why Indian origin chefs have stepped up their game to present their cuisine to the world. Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna is such a chef who has gained his fame as the face of Indian cuisine. Taking to Twitter, the chef recently shared a memorable moment with the former US President Barack Obama.

The chef has cooked several times for Barack Obama and he pretty much seems to know Obama's food choices. He recalls preparing a satvik meal from Himalayan cuisine for the president in New York in 2010. Impressed by his lip-smacking curations, the Obama family invited the chef to their Thanksgiving dinner. In 2014, he had curated a menu for Michelle Obama’s birthday as well.

In the post, the chef wrote, “Only in America you can live through homelessness and complete failure…and also rise to the point to host the American Presidents. #Hapyy4thofJuly @BarackObama,” He slides down the memory lane by sharing snippets of his time cooking for the former American President. His post’s caption read, “Happy 4th of July. From selling food on the streets to winning a Michelin Star. To creating documentaries, films, products, perfumes, books, TV shows…..I’ll always be grateful to this land of opportunities to help me bring Indian Cuisine X Culture X Arts to the Western World.”

From featuring in MasterChef Australia to cooking for the Obamas during their time at the White House, Khanna has created a niche for himself in a competitive world. Apart from these, he has also made India proud on multiple occassions, like when he collaborated with legendary chef Gordon Ramsay or when he went to Cannes to launch his book Utsav: A Culinary Epic of Indian Festivals in 2015.

