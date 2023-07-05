Urvashi  Rautela becomes youngest Indian Showstopper at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Urvashi Rautela, the stunning Bollywood diva, has once again set the fashion world on fire with her latest jaw-dropping appearance. Urvashi is all set to create history as she becomes the youngest and the only Indian Showstopper at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

She embraced her fierce side as she slipped into a captivating black net dress that oozed glamour and sensuality.

Urvashi’s stunning black outfit is by LA Metamorphose, an ace couture house renowned for pushing the boundaries of fashion. The figure-hugging silhouette of the dress accentuated her enviable curves while allowing glimpses of her flawless skin beneath the sheer fabric.

Urvashi Rautela's stunning black outfit by LA Metamorphose

Complementing the net dress, Urvashi donned a black bralette that showcased her sculpted abs and perfectly highlighted her feminine charm. Paired with mini shorts that accentuated her slender legs, Urvashi effortlessly exuded confidence and sexiness. To add an element of drama and sophistication to her ensemble, Urvashi draped a long fur stole on one side, cascading gracefully down her back. The rich black fur added a touch of luxury to the outfit, elevating her style to new heights. The asymmetric drape emphasized her slender frame and created a striking visual impact as she moved.

She went all bold with her makeup with black smudged eyes, long lashes, perfect contour and matte nude lipshade to compliment her look and she tied up her hair in a sleek tight bun. She accessorised her look with diamond rings and mini flower hoop earrings.

Urvashi confidently showcased her impeccably toned physique in this bold black ensemble as she continues to push the boundaries of style and redefine fashion norms.