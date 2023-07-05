'Udaariyaan' star Twinkle Arora gives a glimpse of hectic late-night shoots

Actress Twinkle Arora, best known as Nehmat in Udaariyaan, recently clutched headlines as premises started emerging of the star retiring from the show as it leaps.

A story she shared recently went viral, in which she was seen giving a glimpse of sets where the shooting of Udaariyaan took place. While shooting the entire night Twinkle was seen showcasing her somnolence by wrapping up at 4.55 am. Fans wished her "good night" and lauded her hard-working qualities.

Twinkle had previously gone live on Instagram to have a fun-filled interaction with her fans. Several questions were asked to the star about exiting the show to which Twinkle chose to stay tight-lipped and didn’t respond.

Well! Is this yet another hint that Twinkle will be soon exiting the show, or does the show awaits a huge twist which fans can’t wait to unveil, it’s just about time to find out.

Earlier this month, the talented actress reportedly opened up about her bond with co-star Vivian Dsena on their first onscreen chemistry. Reflecting on working with the veteran actor, she shovelled her admiration for him, commenting, “I had been in awe of Vivian’s acting and charisma since his show Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani. Rather than feeling nervous, I was excited to work with him. I observed him closely and learned a lot by watching him act.”

