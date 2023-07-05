Sehnoor’s web series Fasal goes on floor



Sehnoor and her team have officially announced the commencement of the most anticipated web series – Fasal -- at the poster launch event that generated significant buzz. The team behind the series is now set to bring their vision to life on the digital screen.

Recently, the poster launch was held in Chandigarh with all the cast and crew, including the producer of the web series Sehnoor, director Mehraaj Singh, writer Taj and the cast members Divjot Kaur, Chandandeep Gill, Shweta Sharma and Ashish Duggal.

Also read: Lust Stories 2 review: Vijay Varma and Tamannah’s tale lacks spark; Konkona Sen Sharma’s short springs out of mediocrity

After the poster launch, the shooting immediately started. Sehnoor, Mehraaj and Taj were seen holding the clapboard. The journey began with its eye-catching poster, which captured the attention of audiences. The striking visuals and intriguing tagline sparked curiosity and anticipation among viewers, leaving them eagerly waiting for more details about the series.



Mehraaj, Sehnoor, and Taj



About the web series Sehnoor says, “With Fasal we aim to offer a fresh perspective on storytelling, tackling relevant themes and exploring the intricacies of women-centric content. I always wanted to work on a story that deals with the problems women faces in their life. Through this web series we have tried to make a story that will entertain the audiences and will also deliver a strong message that will surely leave an impact on everyone’s heart. I am very happy that finally Fasal is going on floor. We had a great launch last evening and today we have started shooting. I couldn’t be more happier. Fasal is my baby and I am looking forward to bring out a masterpiece to my audience.”



While the specific plot details of the web series have been kept under wraps, the initial glimpses provided in the poster suggest a narrative that will throw light into the complexities of rural life and agriculture. By shedding light on these often overlooked aspects, Fasal promises to provide thought-provoking content that resonates with a wide range of viewers.

Also read: Horror series Adhura builds a world of guilt and revenge



The compelling poster and promising premise have generated high expectations among viewers, who hope for a captivating narrative, well-rounded characters, and nuanced performances. Fasal is poised to leave a lasting impact on the digital entertainment landscape, adding another promising entry to the ever-growing world of web series.