Karan Johar shares UNSEEN images from RARKPK sets to wish Ranveer Singh on his 38th birthday

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh celebrates his 38th birthday today and on the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to wish the talented actor. Sharing a slew of unseen images from the shoot of their upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Karan wrote, “It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature…thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always (read heart emojis) Ranveer Singh.”

The snaps shared by Karan featured both of them posing on the sets of the film. One of the images showed Alia Bhatt clicking a picture of Karan and Ranveer while filming. Another picture featured the actor and the director while shooting in Kashmir. The filmmaker also shared some other candid photos of two of them in the post.

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the film marks Karan’s return to the director’s chair after a gap of nearly seven years. The film stars Ranveer, Alia, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. The movie is all set to be released in theatres on July 28. The trailer for the project was released recently. The film will also mark the reunion of Ranveer and Alia after the 2019 Zoya Akhtar film, Gully Boy.

On the work front, Karan last directed the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan in lead roles. Ranveer was last seen in the 2022 film Cirkus which was directed by Rohit Shetty. According to reports the actor has an array of upcoming films in his kitty including Singham Again, Simmba 2, Baiju Bawra and Don 3.